Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthi's air defence system

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 15 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition attacked Houthi air-defence system in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday morning.

The coalition has announced earlier that it is planning to attack specific targets in Sanaa, Sputnik reported.

This comes two days after Houthis rebels targeted Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with drones, killing 26.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.

The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

