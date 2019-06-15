Representative Image
Representative Image

Saudi-led coalition attacks Houthi's air defence system

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:17 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 15 (ANI): The Saudi-led coalition attacked Houthi air-defence system in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Saturday morning.
The coalition has announced earlier that it is planning to attack specific targets in Sanaa, Sputnik reported.
This comes two days after Houthis rebels targeted Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia with drones, killing 26.
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in support of Yemen's internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the last four years.
The Yemeni rebels have seized control of much of the northern parts of the war-ravaged country, including capital Sanaa, in September 2014, forcing Hadi and his government into exile in Riyadh. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 07:17 IST

Modi reaches India after attending SCO meet

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): After concluding his two-day visit to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:23 IST

Trump claims Queen had fun with him during his UK visit

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that Britain's Queen Elizabeth II had more fun during his state visit to the UK than in the last 25 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 06:19 IST

Mexico immigration chief tenders resignation

Mexico City [Mexico], June 15 (ANI): Mexico's immigration Chief Tonatiuh Guillen on Friday submitted his resignation to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, as the country began its crackdown on illegal migration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 05:37 IST

Brazil criminalises anti-LGBT discrimination

Brasilia [Brazil], June 15 (ANI): Brazil's Supreme Court has criminalised discrimination and hateful acts against gays and transgenders.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran denies US' allegation after attacks on Gulf tankers

Tehran [Iran], June 15 (ANI): Iran on Friday denounced the allegations by the United States that Tehran was responsible for the attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Read More

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 01:18 IST

Modi, Imran exchanged pleasantries at SCO meet: Pak FM

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Though there was no "structured meeting", Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged pleasantries during the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, said Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quresh

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 23:29 IST

Modi emplanes for India after SCO Summit, bilateral engagements

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Wrapping up his visit to Kyrgyzstan after taking part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a string of other bilateral engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi from Bishkek on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

Baloch woman activist urges Modi to expose Pak's brutalities in...

Vancouver [Canada], Jun 14 (ANI): A Baloch woman activist has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his government's earlier promise of making the world aware of Pakistan's brutalities in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:57 IST

India, Italy discuss measures to deepen anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): India and Italy have deliberated on measures to deepen bilateral cooperation for combating terror and transnational crimes through regular information sharing, mutual capacity building efforts and mutual legal assistance.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:35 IST

India lodges protest over Pak's refusal to grant pilgrims visas...

New Delhi [India], Jun 14 (ANI): India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over its refusal to grant a visa to an official group of 87 pilgrims for the 'Shahidi Jor Mela' or Sikh Guru Arjan Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 22:08 IST

Modi, Pak PM exchanged 'usual' pleasantries at SCO Summit

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], Jun 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit here on Friday, as per sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 21:49 IST

Jaishankar meets B'deshi, Bahraini counterparts on CICA Summit sidelines

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], Jun 14 (ANI): On the sidelines of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met the foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Bahrain, AK Abdul Momen and Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa and review

Read More
iocl