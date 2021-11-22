Saudi-led coalition in Yemen warns of danger to global trade in Red Sea

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected an imminent danger to the global trade in the Red Sea, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

"There are indicators of the imminent danger to shipping and world trade in the south of the Red Sea. We are taking prompt actions to detect the maritime threat and ensure freedom of navigation," the coalition said.



It also stated that the concerns were raised after the coalition had detected hostile movements by the Yemeni Houthi forces using explosive-laden boats, according to SPA.

The statement was delivered after the coalition had intercepted and destroyed remotely piloted aircraft launched by Houthi rebels targeting the Najran airport on Sunday.

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when Houthi insurgents took control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, demanding lower fuel prices and a new government. The rebels seized the presidential palace in January 2015, forcing President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his government to resign. In March 2015, the Gulf states coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched a campaign of economic isolation and airstrikes against the Houthi insurgents. (ANI/Sputnik)

