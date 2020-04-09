Saudi-led coalition puts military operations in Yemen on hold for 2 Weeks

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 9 (Sputnik/ANI): The Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen has put military operations on hold for two weeks, the state Saudi media reported Wednesday.

Coalition spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki has been cited by the SPA news agency as saying that the ceasefire will take effect at noon on Thursday (9:00 GMT).

The Arab coalition has been fighting Houthis since 2015 at the request of Yemen's UN-recognized government.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, urged the warring parties last month to stop military action and ramp up efforts to counter the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)

