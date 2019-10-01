Saudi-led coalition rejects Houthi claims of troop capture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Oct 1 (ANI): The Saudi-UAE-led military coalition in Yemen has rejected claims by Yemen's Houthi rebels that they have captured thousands of enemy troops following attacks near the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Terming Houthi announcement 'theatrical', coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki on Monday said it as a part of "attempts to mislead" international and regional media, reported CNN.

Earlier on Sunday, the Houthi rebels broadcast video footage they said was of a deadly attack in Najran that killed hundreds of soldiers, with thousands of others surrendering before the armed group, including three brigades of troops led by former-Pakistan Army chief Raheel Sharif.

A spokesman of the Houthis, Yahya Saree, described the attacks as an 'ambush' on the Saudi forces that then developed into an "all-out" cross-border offensive that trapped the troops inside Saudi Arabia.

"More than 200 were killed in dozens of [missile and drone] strikes while trying to escape or surrender," Saree said.

The spokesperson added that the offence committed 72 hours earlier had targeted three "enemy military brigades", leading to the capture of "thousands" of troops, including Saudi army officers and soldiers, and hundreds of armoured vehicles.

The released video showed armoured vehicles being hit by blasts and soldiers surrendering before the Iran-aligned rebels. (ANI)

