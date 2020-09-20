Second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia to arrive on Sept 24

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], September 19 (ANI): The second batch of Indian deportees from Saudi Arabia will reach India on September 24 via the Riyadh-Chennai flight.

"The Mission has been trying to resolve the issue of Indians in Saudi deportation centres in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs for quite some time now," the Embassy said in a statement on Twitter.



According to the statement, the first batch of around 500 deportees was sent in May, 2020 to Hyderabad. "Multiple agencies were involved at both ends and several clearances were needed besides strictly following health protocols to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in India."

The Embassy said currently, the Mission in Riyadh, Consulate in Jeddah, and MEA are arranging flights and quarantine facilities for the second batch of deportees.

"The first flight from Riyadh-Chennai is scheduled to depart on September 24. Further flights from Riyadh and Jeddah are currently being worked out and will be notified shortly. The Mission and Consulate officials are in regular touch with deportation authorities," it said in its statement. (ANI)

