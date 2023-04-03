Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Dubai [UAE], April 3 (ANI/WAM): In line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a second UAE aid ship, carrying over 2,000 tonnes, arrived at the Port of Latakia as part of the UAE's post-quake recovery plan in Syria under "Operation Gallant Knight/2."

The Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command announced the largest aid ship of its kind, which ran by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC). It carried more than 2,215 tonnes including 1,040 tonnes of food supplies, 600 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and 573 tonnes of building materials.

Dr Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the ERC, said the assistance underscores the UAE's efforts in alleviating the human suffering caused by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye.



He affirmed the UAE leadership's keenness to provide the best services to the brotherly Syrian people in order to overcome this human ordeal.

"The ERC will continue to scale up its humanitarian response for the best interest of the quake-affected people in Syria and Turkiye as part of ''Operation Gallant Knight / 2''. We are acting and moving in different directions to relieve the suffering caused by the disaster,'' he said, noting to the engagement of the ERC's ''Bridges of Good'' humanitarian campaign in the relief operations in Syria and Turkiye.

The assistance will be delivered to the beneficiaries in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, he added.

Eng. Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, lauded the UAE's tireless efforts to relieve the quake-affected people in Syria and its solidarity with the Syrian people since the early phases of the disaster.

The UAE launched "Operation Gallant Knight / 2'' to provide assistance for the peoples of Syria and Turkiye following the devastating quakes that struck the two countries in February. (ANI/WAM)

