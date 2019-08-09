Representative Image
Series of explosions rock Turkey depot, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:31 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 9 (ANI): A series of explosions rocked an ammunition depot in Reyhanli district of Turkey's southern Hatay province near the Syrian border in the early hours of Friday, the state media said.
According to NTV news channel, no casualties have been reported yet.
The cause of the explosions was not immediately known, but authorities suspected that there had been a fire in a certain part of the depot.
The surrounding buildings and local residents have been evacuated, and highways and roads leading to the area have been closed after the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.
Firefighters, police and medical personnel have been deployed at the scene. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 14:01 IST

