Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

Sharjah [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): Following the resounding success of the inaugural edition of the world's first International Bookseller Conference in Sharjah, the second annual edition has been announced by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) with a stronger, more holistic programme to showcase the learnings and experiences of global ecosystem stakeholders, upskill professionals, and uncover emerging commercial opportunities, particularly in the Arab region.

Set to take place on 1-2 May on the side-lines of the 14th edition of the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF), in Expo Centre Sharjah, the two-day event will bring together 383 book distributors including 160 from 17 Arab nations and 223 from 52 countries around the world.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, will headline the two-day event with a keynote address. The conference will also hear from Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, SBA Chairman; leading businessman Marcus Dohle; ex-CEO of Penguin Random House, Kinokuniya UAE's Steve Jones, and others.

Alongside the Booksellers Conference's exceptional matchmaking and networking platform, attendees will also be offered a choice of 18 workshops and roundtables as well as 15 publisher pitches to pick from to upskill and explore specific areas of commercial interest. Global Perspectives on Shaping a more resilient, prosperous future for Booksellers.

The 2nd edition of the International Bookseller Conference has also designed an exclusive platform for facilitating publisher pitches and enabling direct sales between publishers and distributors.



The platform will showcase 15 reputed Arab and international publishers and distributors including Penguin Random House, Wonder House, Austin Macauley, Bonnier/Igloo, Kogan Page, Pan Macmillan, Difference Engine, MMS, Avicenna, Bookland Press, Lightning Source, Aseer Alkutoob, Estifan, Alshamel, and Dar Amnah.

This programme of workshops, roundtables, and pitch presentations will be available for attendees to access on both days of the event, alongside the conference's original networking sessions which were introduced last year.

Mansour Al Hasani, Director of publishers services, SBA, said, "The International Booksellers Conference will highlight the latest strategies, tools, and techniques that today's booksellers need to successfully navigate the fast-changing and digitally driven book market.

The vital role of bookselling in ensuring the overall success of the publishing industry cannot be overstated, and connecting professionals from both sides to be able to look into similar areas of interest is crucial to the sector's sustainable growth.

Sharjah will continue its historical cultural role of offering fresh fuel to further propel the engines of the book distribution industry forward with the second edition of the bookseller conference by creating new opportunities for learning, exchange, and building new regional and global business connections." (ANI/WAM)

