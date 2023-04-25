Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 sales exceed AED 300 million

Sharjah [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): The 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival wrapped up another successful edition on Monday, after revitalising the retail sector and markets in the emirate of Sharjah.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr celebrations, the festival offered residents and visitors exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences in malls and popular destinations. With a plethora of promotions, significant discounts, valuable prizes, and an entertaining atmosphere, the festival achieved tremendous success and left a lasting impact on those who attended.

This year's Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), exceeded sales expectations, generating approximately AED 300 million and achieving a growth rate of 20 per cent. This success has further cemented Sharjah's leading position as a global destination for shopping and entertainment.



Attracting a diverse range of consumers and shoppers from various backgrounds and nationalities, the festival featured enticing offers and discounts tailored to meet their needs.

Additionally, numerous entertaining events were held, enriching the overall experience and contributing to the festival's popularity. The event has also boosted the retail sector's momentum in Sharjah, showcasing the Emirate's ability to provide a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for visitors and residents alike.

"The remarkable success of the 33rd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, in terms of both sales volume and attracting thousands of shoppers, reaffirms the event's status as one of the region's most significant festivals."

"Its crucial role in bolstering the retail sector and providing strong support to Sharjah's economy further solidifies the emirate's standing among the world's premier shopping destinations," Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said. (ANI/WAM)

