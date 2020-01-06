Six injured as rockets fell in Baghdad

Baghdad [Iran], Jan 06 (ANI): At least six people suffered injuries after six Katyusha rockets fell in Baghdad, Iran on Sunday.

Three of the rockets fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone housing government buildings and foreign missions, the Iraqi military said. The rest fell in the nearby Al-Jadriya area, reported Al Jazeera.

Earlier multiple rockets were launched in Baghdad's Al-Jadiriya area and outside Balad Airbase here, informed Iraqi Army official.

Only days after Iran's IRGC Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US targeted airstrike, Bagdad's Green Zone area was also hit by a rocket with no reports of human casualties, reported CNN. (ANI)

