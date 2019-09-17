Snap polls underway in Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], Sept 17 (ANI): An estimated 6.3 million Israelis are expected to come out to vote in the first snap polls which are currently underway across the country.

The elections are being held after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition government following the elections in April, as per The Times of Israel.

While Netanyahu is seeking support for a new right-wing mandate, his challenger Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party is looking to unseat him.

Early polls project that it will be a close fight between the two political rivals.

On Sunday, the Cabinet headed by Netanyahu approved a new settlement in the West Bank, two days ahead of the general elections in the country.

Several Israeli celebrities, including Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, have urged the people to come out and cast their ballot in the ongoing snap polls. (ANI)

