Somali president appoints new prime minister

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday appointed Hamza Abdi Barre as the country's new prime minister to replace Mohamed Roble who has been in office since September 2020.



Barre, a Member of Parliament from the Lower House of Parliament is a close ally of President Mohamud and member of the president's political party.

The president said in a televised news conference that Barre who is from Jubbaland State, a region in southern Somalia, has the ability to take the government initiative, building efforts and the development of national plans.

"I have the confidence in him (Barre) for this position," Mohamud said in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia and called on Somalis to rally behind the new prime minister. (ANI/Xinhua)

