Somali president tests positive for COVID-19

Mogadishu [Somalia], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud confirmed Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a two-day working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mohamud said in a tweet that he has no symptoms but he will continue to self-isolate and serve the people of Somalia from his home.

"My fellow citizens, I would like to inform you that today I tested positive for COVID-19," said the president.



The president who was elected on May 15 called on all Somalis to keep each other safe by following public health advice and guidelines aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

Some members of the President's delegation had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 during their stay in Dubai, UAE.

However, President Mohamud's status was confirmed when he landed in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Friday. (ANI/Xinhua)

