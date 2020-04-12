Somalia's Hirshabelle state minister dies from COVID-19

Mogadishu [Somali], April 12 (Sputnik/ANI): Khalif Mumin Tohow, justice minister of Hirshabelle state of Somalia, has died from the COVID-19, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Somalia's Garowe Online news outlet, the minister was taken to a hospital in Mogadishu on Saturday with the diagnosed coronavirus">coronavirus infection. Tohow was said to be in a critical condition.

Other local media reported that the minister had recently returned from the United Kingdom, where the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at almost 80,000.

This is the second reported coronavirus">coronavirus-related death in Somalia. The first fatal case was announced on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Horn of Africa nation stands at 21. (Sputnik/ANI)

