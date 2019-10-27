Islamic State's chief Abu Bakr Baghdadi
Islamic State's chief Abu Bakr Baghdadi

Source in Iraqi intelligence confirms Baghdadi neutralised in Syria's Idlib: Reports

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:40 IST

Damascus [Syria], Oct 27 (Sputnik/ANI): A high-ranking source at the Iraqi intelligence service confirmed Sunday that the leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, has been neutralised in the Syrian province of Idlib, INA news agency has reported.
Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.
US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 am EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.
Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 18:00 IST

We want a peace process led by Afghans, says Afghan Presidential...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Afghan Presidential spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi on Sunday reiterated Kabul's stand stating that it wants a peace process led by Afghan-owned government and that all stakeholders, including the US should support the Afghan peace plan.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:56 IST

US President Donald Trump extends Diwali wishes

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump along with her daughter Melania on Sunday extended Diwali wishes to the people celebrating the festival of lights.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 16:48 IST

Islamabad denies use of its airspace for PM Modi's Saudi Arabia...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 27 (ANI): Islamabad has turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, as per media reports.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:55 IST

11 Taliban terrorists killed, 9 wounded in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 27: As many as 11 Taliban terrorists were killed and nine others were wounded after they clashed with the Afghan defence forces in the northern Jawzjan province of the country.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 15:03 IST

Baghdadi death can only be confirmed after DNA test: US defence officials

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): US defence officials on Sunday said that final confirmation regarding the death of Islamic State chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, will come only after the DNA and biometric tests are conducted.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 14:12 IST

Pakistan: JUI-F leader arrested for issuing inflammatory statements

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 27 (ANI): As anti-government protests kickstarted in Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested in the capital of Islamabad on Sunday for allegedly issuing inflammatory statements against the national institution.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:58 IST

Explosion near Kandahar Airport in Afghanistan, Taliban claims...

Kabul (Afghanistan), Oct 27 (Sputnik/ANI): An explosive device, planted on a foreign military vehicle, detonated near the airport in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar last night, the office of foreign forces confirmed in a statement.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:28 IST

North Korea demands US to resume denuclearisation talks

Pyongyang [North Korea], Oct 27 (ANI): North Korean officials on Sunday warned the United States that Pyongyang will only wait till the end of the year before coming up with what they called "a courageous decision".

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

Coal mine collapse in China's Sichuan province kills 4 people

Beijing [China], Oct 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Four people were killed and one suffered injuries when a coal mine collapsed in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, Gulin County's government under the administration of Luzhou city said.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:25 IST

US Army's elite Delta Force raid to kill 'senior terrorist leader'

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): US Special Operation Commandos carried out a risky raid in northwestern Syria on Saturday against a "senior terrorist leader", said two Trump administration officials on late Saturday.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

'Moon Anthem' penned by diplomat-poet Abhay K releases

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 27 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay K, along with celebrated artistes L Subramaniam and Kavita Krishnamurthy, has released a 'Moon Anthem' on the occasion of Diwali.

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:36 IST

Amid reports of IS leader Baghdadi's death, Trump tweets...

Washington [US], Oct 27 (ANI): Amid reports of killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that "something very big" has happened.

