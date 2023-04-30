Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations' Cultures Forum at UoS

Dubai [UAE], April 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), initiated on Saturday the Nations' Cultures Forum.

He went around to the booths for the 24 countries represented in the fair, where students had put on entertaining and informative displays on their countries' histories and cultures.



Visitors learn about the national attire, notable people, towns, currencies, handicrafts, local goods, and old structures and architecture of the nations on display.

During the opening ceremony of the two-day event, H.H. watched performances of art and heritage by a select group of participating countries and poetic performances that would continue throughout the two days of the forum on the main stage.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Libya, Morocco, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Tunisia, Algeria, Japan, Jordan, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Senegal, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are all part of this forum. (ANI/WAM)

