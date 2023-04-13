Syiran FM Faisal Mekdad makes first visit to Saudi Arabia since 2011 war

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 12 (ANI): Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia for a visit on Wednesday, amid a thaw in ties between Damascus and Riyadh, reported Al Jazeera.

According to Saudi and Syrian state media, Mekdad arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday after receiving an invitation from Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi foreign ministry in a statement, said, "The two will hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security and stability of Syria."

It added, "They will also discuss facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, and securing humanitarian access to the affected areas in Syria."

The visit to Saudi Arabia is the first by a Syrian foreign minister since the war in Syria in 2011. Although Saudi Arabia backed the Syrian opposition, the relations with the ruling regime have thawed recently, reported Al Jazeera.



Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has mostly defeated the Opposition attempts to unseat him from power, with support from Russia and Iran.

During the past few months, there has been increasing engagement with Al-Assad, who has been isolated ever since the Syrian war began.

Assad travelled to the UAE and Oman this year, while Saudi Arabia announced last month that talks for resumption of consular services with Damascus had begun, reported Al Jazeera.

On Friday, a gathering of regional foreign ministers will be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss Syria's re-admission to the Arab League.

Following reports of a potential restoration of relations, Saudi official media stated last month that talks were underway between Damascus and Riyadh to reinstate consular services.

Diplomatic attempts have up steam after Saudi Arabia decided last month to normalise relations with Iran, a significant ally of the Syrian regime, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

