Syria: 10 killed, 15 injured in car bomb attack, says Turkey Defence Ministry

Al-Bab [Syria], Nov 16 (ANI): At least 10 civilians were killed and 15 others suffered injuries in a car bomb attack on Saturday in the Syrian city of al-Bab, Sputnik reported.

Turkey has blamed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) for the attack. Turkey's Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter that YPG "terrorists" detonated a car bomb in the al-Bab bus terminal.

"Inhumane and uncivilized PKK/YPG terrorists continue to target innocent civilians using the same methods as Isla. This time the terrorists detonated a car bomb in the Al-Bab bus terminal in the Op Euphrates Shield area, killing 10 civilians and injuring more than 15." the ministry tweeted.

Last week, at least eight people were killed and more than 20 sustained injuries after a car explosion rocked the village of Suluk in the north of the Syrian Raqqa Governorate. (ANI)

