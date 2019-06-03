Syria: 14 killed after bomb-laden car detonates in Azaz

Azaz [Syria], Jun 3 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed and 28 others sustained injuries after an explosive-laden car detonated in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz on Sunday.

A local source told Sputnik that the explosion took place at a crowded place in the central area of the city.

The death toll in the incident is expected to rise.

Further details are awaited.

The incident has come a day after ten people lost their lives in a car bomb explosion at the command centre of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in the northern city of Raqqa. (ANI)

