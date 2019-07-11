Syria: 3 killed in shelling by militants

Latakia [Syria], July 11 (ANI): At least three civilians were killed in an attack carried out by militants in the Syrian province of Latakia on Wednesday.

"Over the day, the militants shelled Jurin settlement in Latakia province and the city of Aleppo in Aleppo province. As a result of the shelling in Jurin, three civilians were killed," Sputnik quoted the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria as saying.

Syria is marred by civil war since 2011.

More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011. (ANI)

