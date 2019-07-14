Representative Image
Representative Image

Syria: Russian military's patrol route targeted by militants in latest bombing

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 04:28 IST

Daraa [Syria], July 14 (ANI): Militants on Saturday carried out a bomb attack on a route patrolled by the Russian military in Syria's Daraa province, according to Major General Alexey Bakin, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation.
"A remote-controlled improvised explosive device exploded on July 13, 2019, on the route of patrols of military police of the Russian Armed Forces in the province of Daraa of the Syrian Arab Republic," Sputnik quoted Bakin as saying.
The Russian forces have borne no casualties due to the attack, he added.
The attack is being viewed as militants' attempt at escalating the situation in the region.
The incident comes merely a day after Russian air defences at Khmeimim Air Base shot down three drones launched by militants from Idlib. (ANI)

