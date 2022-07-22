Syria urges UN to condemn repeated Israeli strikes

Damascus [Syria], July 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Friday urged the UN Security Council to condemn the repeated Israeli missile strikes in Syria, particularly the latest one that killed three soldiers after midnight Friday.



In a statement, the ministry said the UN should shoulder its responsibility in condemning the attacks and exert pressure on Israel to abide by The Agreement on Disengagement, reached in Geneva in 1947 which stipulates in its first paragraph a cease-fire on land, sea, and air between Syria and Israel.



The statement said Syria preserves its right to respond to the Israeli strikes by the appropriate means in accordance with international law and the UN charter. The statement came in the wake of the Israeli missile strike that was carried out after midnight Friday, targeting military sites in the capital Damascus which killed three soldiers and wounded seven others.





A Syrian military statement issued after the strike indicated that the missiles were fired by Israeli forces from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeting military sites in the vicinity of the capital Damascus.



It said the Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles before reaching their targets. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the Israeli missiles targeted Air Force Intelligence offices, a high-ranking officer's office, and a car in the area of the Mezzeh Military Airport west of Damascus.



The strike is the 18th on Syrian territory since the beginning of 2022. Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites during the 11-year Syrian civil war under the pretext of targeting pro-Iran militias. (ANI/Xinhua)

