Syrian army helicopter downed in Idlib, crew killed

Idlib [Syria], Feb 14 (Sputnik/ANI): A Syrian army helicopter was shot down by a missile in the Idlib province on Friday, the crew was killed in the crash, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"At 13:40 local time[10:00 GMT], our military helicopter was hit by an enemy missile in the west of Idlib province near the village of Urem-Kubra, where pro-Turkish terrorist groups are based. This led to the crash of the helicopter and the death of its crew," the source said.

Earlier, the Turkish television channel TRT circulated video footage, showing the helicopter being hit by a surface-to-air missile. The channel added that the attack had been carried out by the Syrian armed opposition units.

It is the second Syrian helicopter that was reportedly downed in the area during the week. The first such incident took place on Tuesday. (Sputnik/ANI)

