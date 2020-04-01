Syrian military repels Israeli air attack in Homs from Lebanese Airspace

Homs [Syria], Apr 01 (Sputnik/ANI): The Syrian air defenses downed a number of missiles launched by Israeli jets from the Lebanese airspace on the central Syrian province of Homs on Tuesday, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.

"At 20:25 [17:25 GMT] of Tuesday, the Israeli warplanes launched a number of missiles, from over Lebanon, into the direction of eastern Homs ... immediately, the army air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and shot down a number of them," a military source told SANA.

Israel has frequently hit targets inside Syria since the outbreak of civil war in the neighboring country, claiming that it seeks to counter groups backed by Iran there. (Sputnik/ANI)

