Taliban delegation meets with Western, Japanese envoys in Doha

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI): Afghan acting Foreign Minister from the Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with German, Norwegian, Dutch and Japanese envoys in the Qatari capital of Doha, Sputnik reported citing a Taliban spokesman as saying on Wednesday.

"Amir Khan Muttaqi and the accompanying delegation met with representatives and ambassadors from Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and Norway in Doha, Qatar," the Taliban's spokesperson Bilal Karimi tweeted.

He said the senior Taliban official also met with envoys from 14, mostly European, countries in the evening to call on the world powers to recognize the Taliban-run Afghan government and ask them to urge the United States to unfreeze billions of dollars belonging to the Afghan central bank, Sputnik reported.



Earlier, Muttaqi met with the head of the US mission to Afghanistan, Ian McCary, in Doha.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August and the US military ended its 20 years of military presence in the country. In the subsequent weeks, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended financial aid to the country.

Additionally, the US also froze billions of dollars in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank. US President Joe Biden and the other G20 leaders agreed during a virtual meeting to provide humanitarian aid directly to the Afghan people instead via the Taliban government. (ANI)

