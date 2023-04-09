Technology Innovation Institute to host 2nd 'Additive Manufacturing the Future' seminar in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): Following the huge success of its inaugural seminar last year, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a leading global scientific research centre and the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has announced that the Additive Manufacturing team within its Advanced Materials Research Centre (AMRC), will host a second edition of the "Additive Manufacturing the Future" seminar this year.

The seminar in its second year is poised to become an annual fixture for Abu Dhabi's manufacturing sector and will take place on April 27 at the W Hotel, Abu Dhabi.

Additive Manufacturing the Future 2023 will bring together global additive manufacturing and 3D printing experts, industry giants, and relevant stakeholders for a comprehensive dialogue and expert-level networking on various breakthrough technologies in the field. The seminar will highlight the critical challenges and opportunities for the industry and discuss emerging trends that are shaping and empowering this burgeoning sector.

Additive manufacturing, also commonly referred to as 3D printing, has recently become a top contender among traditional advanced manufacturing technologies in sectors including aerospace, automotive, space, biomedical, oil & gas, and tooling, among others.



The robust seminar agenda will span four significant topics - design for additive manufacturing, materials for additive manufacturing and their sustainability, manufacturing processes and post-processing, and lastly, industry applications of additive manufacturing that include successful and impactful use cases, standardization, certification, and IP issues related to additive manufacturing.

Nesma Aboulkhair, Director, Additive Manufacturing, Advanced Materials Research Centre, will headline the opening session on "Unlocking the potential in laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing". Josefine Lissner, CEO and Founder of Leap 71, UAE, and Lin Kaiser, Founder of Hyperganic, will follow her with a session titled "Creating the Physical Future of Humankind through Computational Engineering and Integrated Digital Manufacturing - or - From code to Aerospike".

Among the other eminent speakers confirmed to attend the seminar are Wesley Cantwell, Professor, Aeronautics and Astronautics at Khalifa University, Aijun Hwang, Director, Monash Centre for Additive Manufacturing, Federico Bosio, Senior Researcher, AMRC, TII, and Markus Glassner, Senior Vice President - EMEA at EOS Global. Daniel France, Global Sales and Business Development Director, BEAMIT SpA, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder, Skyroot Aerospace, and Dr. Alberto Bordin, Additive Manufacturing Technical Lead at ASTM Centre of Excellence, will also host dedicated sessions. Barrie Finnin, CTO and General Manager of AMAERO Additive Manufacturing Australia, a company that is partnering with a UAE-based entity to strengthen the AM landscape here, is also slated to present a session titled "Understanding the cost drivers of Metal AM".

Speaking on the expectations from the upcoming seminar, Nesma Aboulkhair said, "Additive manufacturing is a relatively new entrant on the UAE's manufacturing landscape and such events expand our understanding of this unique and fast-paced discipline. In addition, they help accelerate the discovery of transformative solutions that can benefit the UAE and other countries worldwide. This seminar offers a critical platform for strategic synergies in additive manufacturing R&D and will undoubtedly boost TII's credibility as a leading hub of knowledge, collaborations, and technological expertise in additive manufacturing in the UAE and beyond."

Hend Alqaydi, Engineer, Material Science, on the AM team, added, "We have a fantastic line-up of speakers whose vast experience and skillsets will certainly add immense value in enabling the attendees to adopt additive manufacturing in their business operations. Furthermore, academicians can jointly explore potential new areas of research collaboration to deepen their additive manufacturing insights to reinforce TII's leadership in shaping innovative solutions to tackle the world's most pressing challenges." (ANI/WAM)

