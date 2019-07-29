Representative Image
Tehran to continue reducing commitments under JCPoA if demands not met: Iranian Foreign Ministry

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 13:27 IST

Tehran [Iran], July 29 (ANI): Iran will continue to reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) signed with the world leaders if its demands are not met, country's Foreign Ministry has said.
"I stress that we will continue to reduce our commitments until Iran's demands are met," Sputnik quoted Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi as saying on Sunday.
Aragchi's remarks came hours after the representatives the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China, and Iran held a meeting in Austria's capital city of Vienna on Sunday to discuss ways to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal (officially called JCPoA).
Aragchi deemed the meeting as "constructive".
It may be noted that Iran had stopped complying with some elements of the JCPoA in May in response to the failure by the other signatories of the agreement to keep up their promise of providing the country with the relief from the US Sanctions, country's President Hassan Rouhani had recently argued.
The pact was signed between Iran and five other countries -- the US, the UK, Russia, China and Germany -- along with the European Union with an aim to limit Iran's civilian energy programme, thereby preventing it from developing nuclear weapons at some point in the future, in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling the country's economy.
While Iran is yet to withdraw fully from the agreement, it recently announced its decision to increase nuclear enrichment in response to the new US sanctions. (ANI)

