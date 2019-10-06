Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh.
Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh.

Tehran will use every possible way to export crude oil: Iranian minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:58 IST

Tehran [Iran], Oct 6 (ANI): Iran would use every possible means to export its oil, country's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh said on Sunday, and stressed that exporting crude is Tehran's legitimate right.
"We will use every possible way to export our oil and we will not succumb to America's pressure because exporting oil is Iran's legitimate right," Sputnik quoted Zangeneh as saying.
The Iranian energy industry had become the first target of sanctions imposed by the United States last year in the aftermath of the latter's decision to withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal.
The sanctions had impacted New Delhi, which was the second-largest consumer of Iran's oil. In the months preceding the sanctions, India moved to other supply sources such as Saudi Arabia to make up for the lost volumes.
According to various estimates, Iran's crude oil exports were cut by more than 80 per cent since sanctions were re-imposed.
Meanwhile, China has pulled out of developing the phase 11 of the South Pars field, the Iranian oil minister informed. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:54 IST

US: 4 killed in shooting at bar in Kansas City

Kansas [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting incident at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST

Voting begins for parliamentary elections in Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The polling centres for the parliamentary elections opened in 24 provinces of Tunisia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:52 IST

1 dead after 3.8 magnitude quake strikes Mirpur in PoK

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): At least one person lost his life and two others suffered injuries after a house collapsed in Mirpur following an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale that struck off the city and its adjoining areas in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:15 IST

India, France pay homage to WWI brave hearts in Paris

Paris [France], Oct 6 (ANI): India and France paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War. A ceremony was hosted at Villers Guislain Indian War memorial here on Sunday to pay tributes to the brave hearts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:34 IST

43 residents of Ghazni, taken hostage by Taliban, released

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 6 : Forty-three residents of Khwaja Omri district in the southern Afghan province of Ghazni, who were abducted by the Taliban two days ago, have been released following mediation by tribal elders, the provincial governor's office said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Libya's east-based army launches airstrikes against UN-backed...

Tripoli [Libya], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's east-based army on early Sunday announced that it has launched airstrikes on the forces of its rival UN-backed government in the city of Sirte, located some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:41 IST

Biden says Trump 'won't destroy' him over Ukraine controversy

Washington [USA], Oct. 5 (ANI/Xinhua): "You won't destroy me, and you won't destroy my family," Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Saturday, his latest response to US President Donald Trump's call for an investigat

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:59 IST

Pak approves tax relief for Gwadar port

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The federal cabinet has approved legislative changes to address a longstanding issue of tax concessions for Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:45 IST

Hong Kong transport networks partially re-open

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (ANI): Transport networks, including Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, across Hong Kong partially reopened on Sunday after it was completely shut the day before in an unprecedented shutdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:24 IST

Pakistan: Polio cases rise to 72; 3 new cases registered in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The number of polio cases in Pakistan climbed to 72 this year with three new cases registered in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Gujaratis organise Garba nights to celebrate Navaratri in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 6 (ANI): The Gujarati community has organised Garba and Dandiya nights to celebrate the festival of Navaratri in Madagascar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:52 IST

US-North Korea nuclear talks come to abrupt end

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time being, officials of the two countries said on Saturday (local time).

Read More
iocl