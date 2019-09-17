Ten fighters were killed in airstrike aimed at Iranian-backed fighters

Damascus [Syria], Sept 17 (ANI): Ten fighters were killed in an overnight airstrike that aimed at the positions of the Iranian-backed fighters, including Iraqis, in the eastern part of war-torn Syria.

"Ten fighters were killed in an overnight airstrike targeting the Iranian-backed fighters,'' a war monitor reported, as quoted by the Xinhua News.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the airstrikes targeted the Iranian-backed fighters in the countryside of Al-Bukamal city in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border.

"The strikes targeted a missiles depot and two other military positions of the Iranian-backed fighters," said the observatory.

The Britain-based watchdog group said the airstrikes are still unknown but could have possibly been carried out by Israel, whose warplanes carried out repeated airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria.

Last week, at least 18 Iranian-backed fighters were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Al-Bukamal.

Back in June of 2018, Israeli airstrikes killed 55 Iranian and pro-Iranian fighters near Al-Bukamal.

Furthermore, in the ongoing tussle between Israel and Iran, Tel Aviv has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria, charging the attacks target Iranian sites and weapons convoys to Hezbollah. (ANI)

