Tens of thousands turn out in Iranian city for Soleimani's funeral

Kerman [Iran], Jan 7 (ANI): A sea of black-clad mourners on Tuesday poured into the streets of Kerman to attend the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian General killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad last week.

Soleimani, who was Iran's most powerful military commander, will be buried today in Kerman, his home town located in southeast Iran.

Tens of thousands of mourners walked through the streets of Karman ahead of the burial, carrying the Iranian flag and the images of the general.

Soleimani, 62, was killed in a US airstrike carried out near the Baghdad international airport on Friday. His assassination has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East and marked the most significant confrontation between the US and Iran in recent years. (ANI)

