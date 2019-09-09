Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen (Photo Credits: Suhail Shaheen's Twitter)
Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen (Photo Credits: Suhail Shaheen's Twitter)

Trump's tweets on calling off peace talks 'unbelievable', says Taliban

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 05:27 IST

Doha [Qatar], Sept 9 (ANI): The Taliban on Sunday termed US President Donald Trump's decision to call off peace talks with the group as "unbelievable", asserting that his "disappointing" tweets "damaged his credibility".
"A few days ago, we finalised an agreement with the US, the text of which was sent to the leaders of both delegations and provided to Qatar. Everyone was satisfied. It was agreed that Qatar would announce the deal. However, the disappointing tweets by President Trump are unbelievable and damaged his credibility," Suhail Shaheen, the spokesperson for the Taliban's political office in Doha, Qatar said in a tweet in Arabic.
Trump on Saturday announced that he was calling off the peace negotiations with the Taliban and cancelled a "secret meeting" with the group's representatives at Camp David in the wake of the Kabul terror attack, which claimed 12 lives, including an American soldier.
Despite Trump's decision, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that the administration is still working toward a deal but it will not proceed until the Taliban delivers on its commitments.
The US has been negotiating with the Taliban in the last few months at Doha despite the group's reluctance to hold direct talks with the Afghan government, which it views as a US puppet.
Earlier this week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Trump administration had reached a deal "in principle" to withdraw over 5,000 troops from Afghanistan in exchange for guarantees by the Taliban. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:43 IST

Typhoon Faxai makes landfall in Tokyo, travel chaos expected

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 9 (ANI): Faxai, the powerful typhoon, made landfall in Tokyo on early Monday, packing with strong winds and dumping endless amounts of heavy rain which is expected to cause significant travel disruptions in the city's metropolitan area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 03:05 IST

Pradhan meets Saudi counterpart, discusses boosting energy ties

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman here on Sunday and the latter reiterated the kingdom's commitment to remain a reliable and sustainable partner in hydrocarbon supplies for India. Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 02:11 IST

Egyptian delegation arrives in Gaza for mediation between Israel, Hamas

Gaza [Palestine], Sept 9 (Sputnik/ANI): A delegation from Egypt arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday to mediate between the Hamas movement ruling the enclave and Israel as tensions mounts between the warring sides.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 01:46 IST

In Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan', belly dancers steal the show at...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 9 (ANI): In yet another desperate attempt to revive its crumbling economy, Pakistan's Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recently organised an investment summit in Azerbaijan, where belly dancers were seen performing at the event to woo investors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

President Kovind embarks on 9-day visit to Iceland, Switzerland, Slovenia

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday embarked on an official nine-day visit to Iceland, Switzerland, and Slovenia to enhance India's political and economic ties with the three European countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:54 IST

Pakistan: Mobile services blocked, security beefed up in Sindh...

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 08 (ANI): Authorities here on Sunday suspended mobile services in Karachi and Nawabshah as part of security measures during Muharram processions.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:14 IST

US is still working toward a Taliban peace deal: Pompeo

Washington [US], Sept 8 (ANI): Despite President Donald Trump announcing the decision to call off US-Taliban peace talks, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said that the administration is still working toward a deal and but it will not proceed until the Taliban delivers on its commitments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 21:10 IST

Typhoon Faxai to make landfall in Tokyo tomorrow

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 08 (ANI): A strong typhoon with a record level of gusts and torrential rains is expected to make landfall near Tokyo by early Monday morning, reported NHK.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:44 IST

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 8 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Nepal on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:59 IST

Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:53 IST

S-400 systems will be delivered to India within 18-19 months: Russia

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk (Sakhalin island), [Russia], Sept 8 (Sputnik/ANI): Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov on Sunday said S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India in strict accordance with the schedule.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:39 IST

Syria: Militants violated ceasefire 28 times in 24 hrs, says Russia

Moscow [Russia], Sept 08 (ANI): Russia on Sunday claimed that militants violated ceasefire 28 times in Syria in the past 24 hours.

Read More
iocl