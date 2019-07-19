Turkey: 15 killed, 20 injured in bus accident

Van [Turkey], July 19 (ANI): Atleast 15 people were killed and 20 others wounded after a minibus carrying illegal migrants overturned in Turkey's eastern province of Van on Thursday.

The accident took place when the bus driver lost control of the steering wheel near Ipekyolu district, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Governor of Van Mehmet Emin Bilmez confirmed the incident and said women and children were among the dead. (ANI)

