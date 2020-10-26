Turkey extends geological exploration mission in Eastern Mediterranean until November 4

Ankara [Turkey], October 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis will conduct geological exploration of hydrocarbon deposits in disputed areas of Eastern Mediterranean until November 4, the Office of Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography of the Turkish Naval Forces said on Sunday.



Turkey issued a new international Navtex alert, according to which the Oruc Reis vessel will conduct research with the Ataman and Cengizhan vessels south of the Greek island of Kastelorizo.

On October 11, Turkey announced that Oruc Reis will conduct research with the Ataman and Cengizhan vessels south of Kastelorizo from October 12 to 22. The mission was later extended until October 27. The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the area belongs to the Greek continental shelf and is located just 6.5 nautical miles from the coast of Kastelorizo.

The territorial waters of the Greek islands in the Aegean Sea are defined at six nautical miles. Ankara said the vessel operates exclusively on the Turkish continental shelf 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) off the coast of Turkey and 425 kilometers (264 miles) off the coast of Greece. (ANI/Sputnik)

