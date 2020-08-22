Turkey found 320 billion cubic meters of gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 22 (ANI): Turkey has discovered 320 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Black Sea near the coast, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Turkey has made the biggest natural gas discovery in the Black Sea," Anadolu news agency quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying at the historic Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

He further said that the natural gas will be ready for public use in 2023.

"The reserves found in this first well are only part of much richer resources," Erdogan said.

The similar good news will come with Turkish exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, he added.

Anadolu news agency further reported that the Fatih began its current work on July 20. (ANI)

