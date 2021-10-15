Turkey may take steps on running Kabul airport, says President Erdogan

Ankara [Turkey], October 15 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that Ankara, which has previously run Kabul airport, can take similar steps in the future, along with Qatar and Afghanistan, if the three countries can reach a deal, reported Anadolu Agency.

While speaking to media after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said that during a recent visit to Turkey, the Taliban had asked for humanitarian aid and "made requests concerning the functionality of new process in Afghanistan, reported Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan also vowed to provide "all manner of support" to the Afghan people.



On Thursday, a Taliban delegation paid a visit to Turkey, to discuss bilateral issues as well as cooperation on the future of Afghanistan with the Turkish leaders.

The move came after Pakistan cancelled the national carrier's flights between Islamabad and Kabul on Thursday, cutting off a key route out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national carrier of Pakistan, has accused the Taliban of interfering with the flight operations by repeatedly changing regulations muddling permissions and limiting the number of people allowed on each flight, reported Washington Post. (ANI)

