Turkey mulling purchasing Russia's Su-35 jets

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): After the United States expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program, Ankara is mulling over Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters to their nation.

Turkey's arms procurement agencies have reportedly instructed the defence industry, the Air Force Command and other parties concerned to assess Russia's proposal, reported the Yeni Safak newspaper while citing a military source.

Positive feedback will kick-start negotiations with Russia on the issue.

No official comments about the matter have been issued yet.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Russian state corporation Rostec said it was ready to export Su-35 fighters to Turkey if requested to do so. (Sputnik/ANI)

