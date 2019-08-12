Flag of Turkey (representative image)
Flag of Turkey (representative image)

Turkey mulling purchasing Russia's Su-35 jets

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:45 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): After the United States expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program, Ankara is mulling over Russia's offer to export Su-35 fighters to their nation.
Turkey's arms procurement agencies have reportedly instructed the defence industry, the Air Force Command and other parties concerned to assess Russia's proposal, reported the Yeni Safak newspaper while citing a military source.
Positive feedback will kick-start negotiations with Russia on the issue.
No official comments about the matter have been issued yet.
In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over Ankara's purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.
Shortly thereafter, Russian state corporation Rostec said it was ready to export Su-35 fighters to Turkey if requested to do so. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 05:28 IST

Russia to complete tests of Su-57 in 2019, MiG-35 in 2021

Moscow [Russia], Aug 12 (Sputnik/ANI): State tests of Russia's advanced Su-57 fifth-generation fighters will be completed this year, while trials of MiG-35 fighters are planned to be finalised by the end of 2021, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Sergei Drono

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 04:08 IST

Myanmar: Monsoons trigger landslides, killing 51 people

Mon State [Myanmar], Aug 12 (ANI): At least 51 people lost their lives after monsoons triggered landslides in Myanmar's Mon State, according to the country's Fire Services Department.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:55 IST

Rains batter Pakistan, 160 dead in July

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 12 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan have killed at least 161 people while 137 people sustained injuries in the country last month alone, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:40 IST

Five children die in Pennsylvania fire

Pennsylvania [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): At least five children were killed and a woman sustained injuries after a fire ravaged a house in the western Pennsylvania city of Erie on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 01:43 IST

N Korea threatens to keep Seoul out of future talks

Pyongyang [North Korea], Aug 12 (ANI): Displaying his anger towards the latest South Korea-USA military drills, a North Korean official has threatened to freeze future talks with Seoul and only hold them with Washington.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:39 IST

Police arrest Florida man over Facebook post threatening...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The US authorities have arrested a 26-year-old man over a controversial Facebook post threatening a shooting at Walmart, days after the mass-shooting incident in El Paso that claimed lives of 22 people.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:22 IST

Democrats blast Trump for retweeting conspiracy theory post on...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Democratic President Candidate on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for re-tweeting a conspiracy theory post linking the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:39 IST

Kashmir dispute should be resolved diplomatically: Iranian...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kashmir dispute has no military solution and should be resolved diplomatically by India and Pakistan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:51 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named SLPP's presidential candidate

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 11 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday was named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party for the election scheduled for later this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:39 IST

Seminars, protests to mark August 11 as Baloch National Day

Berlin [Germany], Aug 11 (ANI): Baloch diaspora living in Europe and other parts of the world held seminars and protests to mark August 11 as the Baloch National Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:30 IST

India announces cancellation of Samjhauta Express to Pakistan

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Indian Railways on Sunday announced the cancellation of Samjhauta Express between Delhi and Atari following Pakistan's decision to suspend the train's operation on its side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire tear gas at protestors in Sham...

Hong Kong, Aug 11 (ANI): Violent clashes broke out between police and pro-democracy demonstrators on Sunday after thousands took to the streets of Sham Shui Po district for an unauthorised march as a part of the ongoing anti-government protests.

Read More
iocl