Representative Image
Representative Image

Turkey neutralises 61 PKK terrorists in Iraq

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 06:29 IST

Ankara [Turkey], Jul 7 (ANI): Turkish military forces have neutralised at least 61 terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as part of its ongoing anti-terrorism operation in the northern part of Iraq, officials said.
In a statement, Turkey's defence ministry said that a total of 110 mines and improvised explosives were destroyed by the armed forces, as part of 'Operation Claw' launched on May 27 against the terror group in Hakurk region in northern Iraq, Anadolu News Agency reported.
Turkish troops also destroyed 151 shelters and ammunition depots used by the PKK.
The Turkish armed forces are conducting raids against the terror group in northern Iraq to clear out their training camps.
The PKK has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union (EU). Its terror campaign against Turkey is on for three decades now, which has resulted in the killing of more than 40,000 people. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:56 IST

Pakistan: Punjab govt. forms 102 special team to control locust attack

Lahore [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): The government of Pakistan's Punjab province has formed 102 special teams to monitor the possibility of a locust attack on cotton crops in the southern region of the province.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:45 IST

Judge says Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him,...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's accountability judge Arshad Malik, who sent former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, on Sunday alleged that Sharif's daughter Maryam tried to bribe him during the former premier's trial.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:36 IST

Pak PM's special assistant slams Maryam, questions credibility...

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): A Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, slammed PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and questioned the credibility of a video featuring an accountability court judge released by the latter on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:06 IST

Berlin: Thousands protest against Iran, accuse it of human...

Berlin [Germany], July 7 (ANI): Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Berlin on Saturday to demonstrate against alleged human rights violations by Iran with calls being made to topple the government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:55 IST

Massive WWII bomb sparks evacuations in Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], July 7 (ANI): The plans to defuse a massive 500-kilogram American bomb, dating back to the World War II, sparked wide evacuations around the Frankfurt Zoo on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:11 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed in car bomb blast in Ghazni; Taliban...

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 7 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a car laden with explosives detonated in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 13:04 IST

UK ambassador to US describes Trump as 'inept,' 'incompetent' in...

Washington [USA], July 7 (ANI): In a major embarrassment for the United Kingdom, its ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch's secret cables to London were leaked on Saturday, wherein he described US President Donald Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:34 IST

Iran expected to further reduce commitments under JCPoA

Tehran [Iran], July 7 (ANI): Iran is expected to further reduce its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in response to the failure by the European signatories of the treaty to keep up their promise of providing the country with relief from US sanctions, state media reporte

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 12:11 IST

Pakistan squeezed on all fronts

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's latest action against Jamaat-ud-Dawa's chief Hafiz Saeed in the wake of the recent warning by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has led to speculations suggesting that the country is taking such steps only to circumvent blacklisting by the watchdog.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:54 IST

UK to earmark PS18 million to counter fake news

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has decided to earmark 18 million pounds to counter disinformation and fake news across Eastern Europe and strengthen independent media in the Western Balkans.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 10:14 IST

Leeds: Sikhs denounce pro-Khalistan slogans during World Cup matches

Leeds [UK], July 7 (ANI): Sikhs living in Leeds have categorically denounced the pro-Khalistan slogans raised during the Pakistan vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup match held on June 29 in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 09:41 IST

Parents irked as NAB occupies Special Education Centre in Gilgit...

Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], July 7 (ANI): Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has occupied half of the premises of the Special Education Centre here, sparking anger among local residents and parents of the children with disabilities lodged in its hostel.

Read More
iocl