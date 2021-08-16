Turkey reports 18,847 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], August 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday registered 18,847 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,078,653, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 154 to 53,159, while 14,426 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.



A total of 281,184 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 44.02 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 32.91 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 83.54 million doses including third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

