Turkey reports 6,546 new COVID-19 cases

Ankara [Turkey], February 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Sunday reported 6,546 new COVID-19 cases, including 601 symptomatic patients, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 2,638,422.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 77 to 28,060, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,523,760 after 5,002 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients in Turkey stands at 3.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients was 1,185, said the ministry.



A total of 101,105 tests were conducted over the past day, raising the overall number of tests in Turkey to 32,318,182.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 5,525,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

