Turkey reports record 42,308 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpasses 3.4 million

Ankara [Turkey], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported 42,308 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, according to its health ministry update on Friday.

Among the new cases are 1,471 symptomatic patients, and the total number in the country has reached 3,400,296.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 179 to 31,892, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,059,462 after 24,419 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.



The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.6 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 2,182 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 248,968 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 39,070,763.

Turkey started its mass vaccination for COVID-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 9,472,000 people have been vaccinated so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

