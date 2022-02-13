Turkey sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Ankara [Turkey], February 13 (ANI): A 45-wagon train carrying 921 tonnes of emergency goods has departed from Turkey as relief assistance from 16 humanitarian groups for Afghanistan.

It is expected to reach Afghanistan through Iran and Turkmenistan. This is the second train that will be reaching the strife-torn country as the first train carrying around 750 tonnes of emergency goods reached Herat province on February 8.

The humanitarian aid has been provided in coordination with the Turkey Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), reported Khaama Press.

Earlier, taking to Twitter the Ministry said, "The humanitarian aid train, carrying 747.7 tons of emergency goods by 12 NGOs for the people of Afghanistan, under the coordination of AFAD, arrived in Herat Province."

Ismail Catakli, Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister, stated that Turkey has been assisting individuals in need not just in Afghanistan but also in Yemen and Myanmar, reported the newspaper.

Relief help from many nations and organisations is being provided to the Afghan people, who are currently suffering from the worst humanitarian crisis and are in desperate need of support.



Moreover, India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with United Nations World Food Program to distribute food grains to Afghanistan, according to the Indian Embassy in Rome.

"India signs the MoU with UN World Food Program to distribute food grains inside Afghanistan," Embassy of India Rome, Italy said in a tweet on Friday.

India has supplied three tonnes of medicines to Afghanistan as part of its fourth batch of medical assistance under humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on January 29.

"As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance, India supplied the fourth batch of medical assistance consisting of 3 tonnes of essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said in a statement on Saturday.

The Ministry further stated that India stands committed to continuing its special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and providing humanitarian assistance.

"We had already supplied three shipments of medical assistance, consisting of 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine and essential life-saving medicines to Afghanistan. The same was handed over to the WHO and India Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the statement had added.

The Ministry had also informed that in the coming weeks India would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains for the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)

