Turkey sets new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases as 2,102 people test positive

Ankara [Turkey], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey has registered 2,102 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the new highest daily increase since May 8, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.



"Today, 2,102 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total number of those infected is 355,582. Seventy-one patients have died, the total death toll is 9,584. As many as 1,581 patients have recovered today, the total is 310,027," the Ministry said.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has reached its second peak. (ANI/Sputnik)

