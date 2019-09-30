Turkey shoots down unidentified drone near Syrian border

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 30 (ANI): The Turkish military shot down a drone near the Syrian border after it violated the country's airspace multiple times, the Defense Ministry said.

The drone of undetermined nationality was tracked down and shot by two Turkish F-16 fighter jets after it violated the airspace a total of six times, a statement by the ministry said.

The violations occurred in the operation centre of Operation Euphrates Shield and the southern province of Kilis, the statement read, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The wreck of the drone was found in Kilis between a military base and a temporary sheltering centre for refugees, it added. (ANI)

