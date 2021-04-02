Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases hit a new record

Ankara [Turkey], April 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey on Thursday confirmed 40,806 new COVID-19 cases, setting a new single-day record of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among the new cases were 1,424 symptomatic patients, as the total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed to 3,357,988, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 176 to 31,713, while the total recoveries climbed to 3,035,043 after 20,817 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 243,738 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 38,821,795.

The country started mass vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

Turkey will also begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the next few days.

More than 9,308,000 people have been so far vaccinated in Turkey, which reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)