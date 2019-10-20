Turkish soldier killed by Kurdish units in Northern Syria

Ankara [Turkey], Oct 20 (ANI): One Turkish soldier was killed and another was injured after Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) open fired at them near the town of Tell Abiad in northern Syria, the Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"On October 20, during the reconnaissance and surveillance mission in Tell Abiad one of our brother-in-arms was killed and one more injured by the fire, opened by terrorists of the PKK-YPG, Kurdistan Workers' Party - People's Protection Units," Sputnik quoted the Turkish Defence Ministry as saying.

According to the Ministry, the Turkish forces opened retaliatory fire following the YPG attack.

"Despite the agreement on a safe zone, reached with the United States, the PKK/YPG terrorists staged 20 attacks," the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to suspend its military offensive in northern Syria for 120 hours to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from the affected areas towards the safe zone.

As part of the deal, the US announced that no further sanctions will be imposed on Turkey.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring on October 9 after the United States, an ally of Kurdish militia People's Protection Units (YPG), in the war against the Islamic State militants, announced the withdrawal of its troops from the area. (ANI)

