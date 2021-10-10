Two Iraqi soldiers injured in attack at polling station

Baghdad [Iraq], October 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala, a security source told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, early parliamentary elections -- the first since 2003 -- kicked off in the Middle Eastern country. According to Supreme Security Committee for Elections' order, all air and land borders are closed for the election day.



"Unknown armed people opened fire with small arms at a polling station in ... Diyala province. As a result of the attack, two soldiers were injured," the source said.

The attackers fled the scene the source said, adding that the armed forces are looking for them.

The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one. (ANI/Sputnik)

