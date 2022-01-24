UAE air force destroys missile launcher in Yemen

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The UAE air force has destroyed a missile launched in northern Yemen after it attempted to hit targets in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Defense Ministry said on Monday.



"MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems. Video attached," the ministry tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

