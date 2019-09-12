India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri (File photo)
India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri (File photo)

UAE confers Zayed II Order on outgoing envoy Navdeep Singh Suri

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:59 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Sep 12 (ANI): Outgoing India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri has said that it was an "amazing surprise" to be conferred with the Order of Zayed II, the highest civilian honour in the country, by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
"I had gone to H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for a farewell call and I was greeted with this amazing surprise," the Indian envoy told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on Wednesday evening.
"H.H Sheikh Abdullah was just so gracious when he told me that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had decided to confer this very special award on me," he added.
The award was presented to Suri yesterday during a farewell reception by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of his efforts and his contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.
"I am delighted to receive it on behalf of our dedicated team at the embassy and at our consulate in Dubai and on behalf of our wonderful Indian community in UAE," the envoy said.
"I am grateful for this recognition though I do feel that we are merely implementing the direction provided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the ambassador said.
Suri has been heading the Indian mission in the UAE since October 2016. During his tenure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the UAE twice.
Pavan Kapoor will succeed Suri as the next ambassador. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:54 IST

At UNHRC, Baloch activist calls Pak a 'breeding ground of terrorists'

Geneva [Switzerland], Sep 12 (ANI): Pakistan has become a breeding ground of terrorists, alleged a Baloch activist, adding that the country has become a threat to the world and especially its neighbours due to its lawlessness and injustices towards the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:28 IST

Sheikh Hasina expects positive response from India over...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 12 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed hope to get a positive response from India over different unresolved issues, including the Teesta water-sharing one, before her visit to the neighbouring country earlier in October.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:25 IST

Trump discuss border security with Mexican president over phone

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday held an 'excellent' telephonic conversation with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and discussed border security.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 07:15 IST

Pak fails to convince international community over Kashmir...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 06:29 IST

Trump delays tariff hikes in 'goodwill' gesture to China

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that the US will delay tariffs hike on USD 250 billion worths of goods from China as a gesture of goodwill following a request by Beijing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Kovind reaches Switzerland after concluding Iceland visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): After concluding his "fruitful visit" to Iceland, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday reached Bern for his second leg of the three-nation trip.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Pak is committing 'systematic genocide' of minorities: Baloch...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "breeding ground" for terrorism, Secretary-General of Baloch Human Rights Council, Samad Baloch, on Wednesday said Pakistan is committing "systematic genocide" of the minorities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 05:34 IST

Al Qaeda Chief urges Muslims to attack on west during 9/11...

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on Wednesday urged Muslims to attack US, European, Israeli and Russian military targets during a speech on the 18th anniversary of Septemeber 11 attack.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 04:50 IST

Pak subscribes to IAEA's guidance on management of disused...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday conveyed to UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the guidance on the management of disused radioactive sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 03:45 IST

Sindhi Foundation to hold protest against forceful conversion of...

Washington [US], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bid to highlight religious persecution in Pakistan, a US-based Sindhi organisation is planning to hold a protest against abduction and forceful conversion of Hindu girls from the community during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:33 IST

Baloch activist hits out at Pak for 'running' after Kashmir,...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 12 (ANI): Hitting out at Pakistan government for "running" after Kashmir, a Baloch activist on Wednesday highlighted the atrocities carried out by state agencies against religious minorities in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:18 IST

Iceland: President Kovind remembers victims of 9/11 attack

Reykjavik [Iceland], Sept 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered the victims of 9/11 terror attack and called on the world community to take steps to stop inhuman forces from destroying the peace and harmony.

Read More
iocl