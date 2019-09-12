UAE confers Zayed II Order on outgoing envoy Navdeep Singh Suri

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Sep 12 (ANI): Outgoing India's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navdeep Singh Suri has said that it was an "amazing surprise" to be conferred with the Order of Zayed II, the highest civilian honour in the country, by President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"I had gone to H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for a farewell call and I was greeted with this amazing surprise," the Indian envoy told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, on Wednesday evening.

"H.H Sheikh Abdullah was just so gracious when he told me that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had decided to confer this very special award on me," he added.

The award was presented to Suri yesterday during a farewell reception by Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of his efforts and his contribution to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

"I am delighted to receive it on behalf of our dedicated team at the embassy and at our consulate in Dubai and on behalf of our wonderful Indian community in UAE," the envoy said.

"I am grateful for this recognition though I do feel that we are merely implementing the direction provided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the ambassador said.

Suri has been heading the Indian mission in the UAE since October 2016. During his tenure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the UAE twice.

Pavan Kapoor will succeed Suri as the next ambassador. (ANI)