UAE court dismisses cheque bounce case against BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:30 IST

Ajman (UAE)/New Delhi [India], Sep 9 (ANI): A local court in Ajman on Monday quashed the criminal proceedings against Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) chief Thushar Vellappally citing lack of evidence in connection with the cheque bounce case against him.
Vellappally was arrested in United Arab Emirates' Ajman, last month, after a cheque of Rs 19 crore that he handed over to his business partner, bounced. The case was filed by Nasil, a Malayalee businessman.
Following his arrest, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention.
Earlier in August, he was granted bail but was not allowed to travel to Kerala. The court had directed the politician to produce a security bond of 1 million Dhirams.
Vellappally is the chief of BDJS, the political arm of the Sree Narayan Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP).
In the 17th Lok Saha Sabha elections, the BDJS state president was the candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and fought against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

