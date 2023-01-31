UAE Minister unveils bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Dubai, calls India 'close friend'

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], January 31 (ANI): United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Dubai on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by the Ambassador of India to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir and Dr Aman Puri, The Consul General of India to Dubai during the event.

"HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the message of peace, civility and nonviolence that our father of the nation #MahatmaGandhi symbolized," the official Twitter page of Consulate General of India in Dubai tweeted.

The UAE minister also highlighted the message of peace, civility and nonviolence during the unveiling of the bust.



Addressing the delegates, he said, "Today we recognise his enduring call to all to be aware, lying on our non-violence strength and to be agents of peaceful change," as he described Mahatma Gandhi as a remarkable man.

"In my view, today's event is an opportunity for us to reflect on the state of our world. To look at the individual roles we each can play. And, most importantly, to focus our attention on their utility," he said.

Al Nahyan further added by saying that the celebration belongs to the most influential figures in modern history.

"By unveiling this bust of Mahatma Gandhi, today we are grateful to the Embassy of India, to the consul general of India in Dubai and to the Indian community in the UAE. For this celebration of one of the most influential figures in modern history," he added.

Calling India a 'close friend', he stated how the country has acted as a friend with whom UAE has enjoyed a long, friendly and productive relationship. (ANI)

